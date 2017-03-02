Mar 2nd, 2017

Huawei has been steadily increasing its popularity when it comes to providing devices with superb hardware. The software side of things has been lacking a bit when it comes to updates, but we’ve got some good news for owners of the Huawei P9.

The Huawei India Twitter account has confirmed that EMUI 5.0 will begin rolling out in Q1 2017. For those that don’t know, this means that Android Nougat will also be arriving, as the latest version of EMUI is built-upon the latest version of Android.

We’ve already seen some confirmation from Huawei regarding the Nougat rollout to 2016 devices, but now you can get a little bit more excited. Unfortunately, specific release dates are still unknown, but at least you know that Nougat is coming to your P9 in the very-near future.
local_offer    Android 7.0 Nougat   Android Nougat   EMUI   EMUI 5.0   Huawei   Huawei P9  

