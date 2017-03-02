As is the custom for those of us who love technology, we’re always looking ahead. We get a brand new phone and the next day ask what the OEM could be doing for the next version.

The same can be said for the Pixel and Pixel XL which were introduced late last year. The fun was short-lived as there have already been a series of rumors suggesting that Google had started to work on the Pixel 2 lineup.

Some of the questions regarding the next Pixel, was whether Google even planned to stick to the moniker and release a new option. It seems that question has been answered in a recent interview over at AndroidPIT.

Rick Osterloh, SVP of Hardware at Google, confirmed that the Pixel 2 was in the works. Not only that, but he also confirmed that “Pixel stays premium”, meaning that it will NOT be aimed at those in the budget market.

There have been questions as to whether Google would appeal to the Nexus-faithful who were tossed to the side due to the price of the Pixel. However, at this time at least, it seems that won’t be the case.

What would not surprise me is if Google decides to work on a releasing a device for the budget market, nestling around the price of the OnePlus 3T . We’ve got a long way to go before September and October, so we’ll likely learn more about the upcoming device.

Let us know what you think about Google’s plans to “stay premium” and whether a budget option should be released. Oh, and by the way, you can join the Pixel User Community and let them know what you’d like to see in the Pixel 2.

