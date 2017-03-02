Google Now typically does a good job of delivering stories you care about, but now it seems Google is testing out a new feature to keep you in the know of something that’s really making the rounds.

Users are starting to spot a Trending News card in Google Now. It seems to be a server-side experiment as not many people are seeing it, and it doesn’t seem to matter if you’re using the latest beta version or the stable one.

For now, it seems most people are seeing the news item about Amazon Web Services going down the other day, something that caused pretty much half the internet to break. That’s irrelevant now, of course, as things are back to normal.

It’s a nice feature for sure, but we’re really yearning for that Google Assistant to pop up any day now.

[via Reddit]