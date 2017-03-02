We’ve got some good news for those of you who like to experience the most cutting edge features on your smartphones. Google has opened up beta testing for one of its newest applications, as well as one for the most important app on your phone.

The first application that you can join the beta program for is Gboard. Released in December of last year, Gboard completely replaced Google Keyboard and offers a completely new way to send messages or take notes. By joining the beta program, your app will be updated from v6.0 to v6.1.

The second application opened to the beta program is Google Play Services. This is important due to the recent release of Google Assistant for compatible Android devices. By joining this beta, you are probably in better position to receive Assistant faster than some users, but there’s no way of telling at this moment.

If you’re interested in joining the beta programs for either application via the buttons below. Once completed, you’ll receive an update via the Play Store for each application and will be able to be on the cutting edge if Google releases new features.