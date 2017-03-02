Mar 2nd, 2017

We know that wearables are becoming more and more popular for those who use them to track workouts. One of the best options released in 2016 was the Samsung Gear Fit 2, and now you can save huge on this fitness tracker hybrid.

Verizon Wireless is currently taking 44% off the full-retail price of $179.99 and offering the Gear Fit 2 for just $99. This wearable didn’t really kick off the way that Samsung may have anticipated, however, it’s still an excellent option. If you want to check out our thoughts on the Gear Fit 2, hit the link here and learn a bit more about it.

However, the fun doesn’t stop there as Verizon has also discounted the Samsung Gear 360 camera. Normally priced at $349.99, Verizon has slashed the price by more than 71% and is now offering the portable camera for just $99. The camera allows you to take 360-degree images and video. If you want to check out what it looks like from inside a bird feeder, check out the link here.

It’s likely that these deals won’t last for very long, especially the Gear 360. So if you want to jump on one of these, you’ll need to hit the buttons below and grab them now. Oh, and Verizon is including free shipping on all orders, so you won’t have to worry about minimum price thresholds.

Buy the Samsung Gear Fit 2
Buy the Samsung Gear 360
