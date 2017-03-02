The BlackBerry KEYone has been fully outed, but BlackBerry has yet another phone on the way. This new one is being called the BlackBerry Aurora, which is said to be the codename for the BBC100-1 device that’s been spotted on various occasions.

We’ve already seen it in the wild thanks to a previous leak, and now we have our first look at an official press render.

There’s not much going on here. You can clearly see the BlackBerry logo stamped onto the bottom bezel, but otherwise it looks like an ordinary Android device. The rear gives you even more of those classic BlackBerry feels as we saw in the previous leak.

For specs, we’re looking at something of a budget device with a Snapdragon 425 chipset, 5.5-inch 720p display, 4GB of RAM, 3,000 mAh battery, 32GB of storage, and more. Expect to hear more about this thing once the BlackBerry KEYone has made its rounds.

[via TechieState]