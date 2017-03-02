The ASUS Zenfone 3 Deluxe is in for a pretty big update today. It’s getting Android 7.0 Nougat in its jump to build 22.40.26.43.

ASUS doesn’t have many other changes coming along with the Nougat stuff, save for the removals of odd apps and wallpapers here and there. For instance, Share Link is being removed, though ASUS is suggesting their File Manager and ZenLink apps as suitable alternatives to replace its functionality.

Other removals include Redundant app shortcuts for Audio Wizard, Splendid, System Update, and Flashlight, the PC Suite app, the ShakeShake tool from ZenMotion, and several live wallpapers that are not compatible with Android N.

To check for the update, head to Settings > About > System Update.