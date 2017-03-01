Leading up to MWC 2017, there were rumors surrounding Xiaomi deciding to announce a new processor which it was working on. We’ve seen other companies such as Huawei and Samsung develop their own processors, but this would be Xiaomi’s first foray into this field.

As it turns out, the company did just that with the Surge S1. Not only did Xiaomi announce a new processor, but it introduced the first device to be powered by the Surge S1 with the Xiaomi Mi 5c.

Since we aren’t sure exactly how this processor will perform as of yet, it’s unknown whether the Mi 5c will take home the crown of mid-range of the year. However, the rest of the specs seem to be fairly formidable for the competition.

Alongside the Surge S1 processor, Xiaomi has packed in 3GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The main camera also comes in at 12MP, while featuring a different camera sensor than what’s used in other devices, as the sensor is a bit larger.

As for the battery, the Mi 5c features a 2,860mAh battery, which includes 9V/2A fast charging. This will make it extremely easy to top off your new Mi 5c before you head out for a night on the town.

Xiaomi Mi 5c Specs

Display: 5.15-inch

5.15-inch Processor: Surge S1

Surge S1 RAM: 3GB

3GB Storage: 64GB

64GB Rear Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 2,860mAh

2,860mAh Colors: Rose Gold, Gold, Black

As for the software, the Mi 5c will be receiving Android 7.1 Nougat via the MIUI Developer ROM update. This is expected to arrive to devices in March, and combined with the new processor, will allow for faster updates.

Finally, the Mi 5c will be launching soon for RMB1499, or about $218, and will be available in either Rose Gold, Gold, or Black. Let us know what you think about the Mi 5c and if it will stand up against the likes of the Moto G5 Plus.

