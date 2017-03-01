Twitter today announced new tools for controlling how you’re notified about new activity. The app lets you filter notifications based on a number of factors now, including stuff from people you don’t follow, people who haven’t confirmed their phone number, and people who haven’t confirmed their email.

And even those who have an egg as an avatar (otherwise known as the default avatar). That one is pretty cool, because it means you can cut down on notifications from spam and bot accounts which tend to be faceless.

Beyond that, Twitter will also now communicate with you about what’s going on with accounts you’ve reported. They’ll not only acknowledge that they’ve received your report, but they’ll also tell you when they’ve taken some sort of action.

All of this joins recent moves by Twitter to strengthen their tools for combatting these problematic accounts, including a feature that effectively makes you dead to anyone that’s not following you. Neato! Look out for all of this stuff to start appearing inside the Twitter app in the weeks to come.

