Mar 1st, 2017

If you find yourself working out in the elements or simply want a phone that won’t whimper every time you touch it — but also don’t want to shell out a ton of money for it — Samsung has a new option for you. It’s the 4th edition of the Samsung Galaxy Xcover.

The device sports a 4.99-inch display that maxes out at 720p resolution, but under the hood are respectable numbers: it has a 1.4GHz quad-core chipset, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. It also has a 13-megapixel camera on the rear to go along with a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Other features include a 2,800mAh battery, NC, and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The big deal, of course, is its MILD-STD 810 and IP68 ratings for resistance to water, dust, drops, extreme temperatures, and more. Folks in Europe can get it starting this April for €259.

