So the Samsung Galaxy S8 is official, though Samsung wasn’t keen on showing off the real deal at Mobile World Congress. Fret not — plenty of leaks are still storming in to keep us satisfied until they do that on March 29th.

For starters, we’ve got a new press render leaked by Evan Blass. It only gives us a shot of the frontside, but that in itself can tell a lot, even if we already know much of what to expect.

The existence of a dual-Edge display is pretty obvious here, especially with that tab on the right to guide you on where to pull the drawer out to access Edge features and apps.

We also see the new design which has the corners of the display enjoying a decent curve, a design trait LG also decided was necessary for their 2017 effort. Up top, you can see the various sensors, including the front-facing camera and maybe — just maybe — an iris scanner.

Moving on, we also get another look at the thing in motion with the latest video, however brief.

It’s a quick 2-second shot for sure, but it’s always nice to see working prototypes in the wild to reaffirm our expectations on what’s to come down the road. Stay with us on March 29th to get the full details.
