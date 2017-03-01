Mar 1st, 2017

BlackBerry is fresh off the announcement of the BlackBerry KEYone (Mercury was a better name), but the company is working on the next phone already. Photos of a new BlackBerry device have appeared and it doesn’t have the trademark keyboard. The device is so new it’s only known as the BBC100-1.

Here’s what we know so far. The device is built for the Indonesian market. It’s a low-end device with a Snapdragon 425, 5.5-inch 720p display, 4GB of RAM, 3,000 mAh battery, and 32GB of storage. The device has support for dual-SIM, which is a must in Indonesia. That’s all we know so far, but it looks like an attractive little phone.

In other BlackBerry news, TCL has announced plans to release as many as three new BlackBerry phones in 2017. They’re working on an all-touch follow-up to the DTEK 60, but it will likely ditch the DTEK brand (thank you). The BloackBerry Android devices are going to keep on coming. Do you care about these phones?
