Mar 1st, 2017

We normally don’t see device torture tests come to light until the device has launched and folks crazy (and rich) enough to abuse it get their hands on it. That’s not the case with the LG G6 in the hands of Gadgety, who has it well ahead of everyone else.

They took a knife — perhaps not the most sharp out there, but it is a knife — to the backside of the LG G6. Spoiler: it held up like a champ. That should be good news up against the likes of the keys and coins rustling in your pocket for those who don’t like to use a case.

That said, we have reason to be cautious about the true durability of the phone. While we do believe the LG G6 is as strong as LG claims, we have to remember that the front of the device is using Gorilla Glass 3 and not Gorilla Glass 5 like the rear. Gorilla Glass 3 is plenty good, but whether it can withstand the same punishment as the stronger backside remains to be seen. We’ll have to wait for more in-depth tests before we know for sure.
