Huawei has announced a Nougat beta for the Honor 6X in the United States. Alongside Nougat, this update will also bring the latest EMUI, which is version 5.0 if you aren’t caught up.

In our initial look at the software, EMUI 5.0 proved to be the change Huawei and Honor needed to ensure their users don’t eventually come to totally hate their phones. Yes, it was that bad before.

With the new goods, you’re getting much cleaner and more efficient software that doesn’t try its hardest to get in your way. In fact, it’s actually pleasant to use and we can finally consider it a legitimate selling point for Huawei phones. You can read more about what EMUI brought us right here.

For those wanting in on the beta, all you need to do is email your device’s IMEI number to huaweifut@huawei.com.

[via Twitter]