So, Android One isn’t dead. That much was made obvious by Google and General Mobile with the launch of a brand new model ready to roll.

This is the GM6, and it reads out like you’d expect an Android One phone to:

5-inch 720p display

MediaTek MT6737T processor

3GB RAM

32GB storage

8MP front camera

13MP rear camera

3,000mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

And for the first time ever, an Android One phone is sporting a fingerprint sensor. This represents a major step for this class of Android phones which are known to offer bare minimum features in order to keep costs down.

We’re not sure how much the GM6 is expected to cost. We typically don’t see Android One phones extend far past that sweet $100 mark, but it’s a new year and we have a new phone to set new expectations for the line. It’ll be available for folks in Turkey at some point in the near future.