Mar 1st, 2017

Just about every case looks the same these days, but here at Mobile World Congress 2017, a company called Case Station is looking to change all that.

Using either their mobile app or iPad equipped kiosk station — coming soon to a store near you — Case Station allows you to design and print your own personalized smartphone case. If this sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because these were the guys behind Google’s “Live Cases” for Nexus and Pixel devices, the one that we took a look at not too long ago.

Where Live Cases were limited to a single type of case and finish, Case Station opens things up a bit with a variety of cases that offer varying levels of protection and features. The most affordable are the hardshell snap-on cases, it’s the standard model that we saw for the Nexus/Pixels but you can also find a dual-layered Tough case, Backpak 3 case which holds a few credit cards, or a wallet styled fuax-leather Notebook case. For the Snap and Tough models, you get the option of choosing between matte or glossy finishes — something that we didn’t see with Google’s Live Cases.

Customizing your own case is extremely easy. Case Station’s soon-to-be-released mobile app — which you’ll be using at their kiosk station, or at home on your own device — allows you to pick from a variety of layouts and even supplies you with designs from their own curated list of artists.

Of course, the main draw here is personalizing your device with an image of your very own, be it a loved one, pet, or a really snazzy image you found online. You can upload whatever you like, and there doesn’t seem to be the weird restrictions with “copyrighted” content we saw on the Pixel cases.

Once you’ve designed the perfect custom case, Case Station will ship it out in about 3-5 business days. Case Station tells us they’re currently in talks to set up shop inside carrier/specialty stores where they’ll even be able to supply retailers with their own printers, delivering a freshly customized case in about 15 minutes or less.

Pricing is definitely a bit on the steep side, with a fully customized case running about $35. Once you factor in $8 for shipping, you’re looking at $40+ for a fully custom case, although that shouldn’t come as much of a shock considering it falls in line with Google’s Live Cases (minus that awful NFC button that never even worked quite right).

We’ve already ordered a custom case for our Google Pixel and will be sure to let you guys know how it turns out. In the meantime, check out casestation.com for more.
local_offer    Case Station   Google Live Cases   MWC 2017  

stars Further Reading

Hands-on Lenovo Tab 4 tablets

Hands-on with Moto G5 series

Meizu's Super mCharge offers even faster charging

Sony Xperia Projector preview

Sony touchscreen projector

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOnePlus 5 rumors
closeOnePlus 5 may have curved display, 256GB of storage, and a 23MP camera

A couple of new rumors out of Korea shed some light on the OnePlus 5. If you’re wondering about the OnePlus 4, you’re not crazy, they did indeed skip 4.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant coming to almost all phones soon
closeGoogle Assistant comes to all Marshmallow and Nougat phones this week

You no longer need to buy a Pixel, Google Home, Android Wear 2.0 watch, use Allo, or buy any of the newest smartphones to get Google Assistant. Google has announced that they’re bringing it to everyone starting this week.

3

more_vertSony Xperia X2 leaks
closeWTF: Here’s our first look at the Sony Xperia X2… and it has almost no bezel! [UPDATE]

Sony’s Xperia X2 has leaked, and by god the bezels are small. No, like they’re actually small. Not even normal-sized. But tiny.

4

more_vertOG DROID Turbo gets soak test
closeOriginal Motorola DROID Turbo receives surprise soak test; Nougat inbound?

It seems owners of the original Motorola DROID Turbo are receiving invites to a new soak test.

5

more_vertGoogle has identified a fix for the Pixel Bluetooth issue
closeGoogle has identified the issue with Bluetooth on Pixel devices

Google has let Pixel owners know that it has identified a fix for random Bluetooth disabling that has been happening with the phone on Nougat and an update will be rolling out soon.

6

more_vertDeal: $20 Google Play credit with Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeSamsung Chromebook Plus hits the Google Store with a $20 Google Play credit offer

Google is now selling Samsung’s Chromebook Plus at their online storefront. The Chromebook goes for $449, plus a $20 Google Play gift card.

7

more_vertCamera comparison: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs iPhone 7 vs Honor 6X
closeCan the $230 ZTE Blade V8 Pro beat the iPhone 7 in an HDR camera shootout? [PICS]

We took the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and faced it off against its toughest competition yet — the iPhone 7 and Honor 6X — in an HDR camera shootout. The results may surprise you..

8

more_vert@evleaks posts Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs
closeSamsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked, confirms huge 6.2-inch display

If you were curious to see what kind of hardware the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be working with, @evleaks just leaked out most of the device’s specs.

9

more_vertAllo is getting a web client
closeGoogle Allo is officially getting a web client

One of the biggest knocks against Google Allo was that it could only be used on your phone, and only one phone at that, but that’ll soon be another point to wash away from its rough beginning history.

10

more_vertTCL drops last minute BlackBerry Mercury teaser
closeTCL President tweets a photo of the BlackBerry Mercury

Here’s a photo of the BlackBerry Mercury sitting next to some FCB apparel, a sure sign that they’re all packed and ready to go for a formal announcement at Mobile World Congress.