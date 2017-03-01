Mar 1st, 2017

Well, the dust from Mobile World Congress 2017 is settling and we now have a clearer picture of 2017’s early offerings. With that, we’re pretty sure our list of the best Android phones is about to get shaken up quite violently in the weeks and months to come.

Let’s start with the LG G6, which was one of the most impressive outings at Mobile World Congress. LG hasn’t reinvented the wheel much with the device, save for a unique 18:9 aspect ratio to enable some very cool design quirks (or very awkward, depending on how adaptable your hands are). But that’s what we asked for: drop the gimmicks, deliver the goods in full force.

Another big announcement: the Samsung Galaxy S8. Of course, we can’t predict the impact of the device’s presence on our best phones list with totality considering the device has only been announced in name, but we know (and expect) enough by now to know Samsung will earn a place on this list.

Sony wasn’t to be outdone with the Xperia XZ Premium showing its face. If you ever had doubts the Xperia X lineup would be little more than mid-range material, guess again. It has a 4K display and one of the very first phones with a Snapdragon 835. And yes, that bezel is still painfully large.

Then there’s Huawei, whose P10 and P10 Plus join the Huawei Mate 9 in representing how far Huawei has come as not only a hardware company, but a software company, as well.

Don’t forget that we still have the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play to consider, both of which were announced shortly after CES, but as HTC is taking their sweet time rolling them out we haven’t yet been able to determine their worth in the ranks.

Of course, Mobile World Congress brought us much more goodness than that. The new Nokia family looks hot, but will probably find more appropriate homes on our list of the best cheap Android phones. Check the Moto G5 and G5 Plus off for the same reason.

The BlackBerry KeyOne could also get some love, but we aren’t sure the keyboard alone could earn it top marks. And the Xperia XA1 phones aren’t the hottest of Sony’s crop, but they seem pretty good for their worth.

And that’s why we love new years. Tons of new phones on tap to demand even more dollars that we can’t seem to stop throwing at them. For now, our list isn’t changing much, but once we’ve had a chance to review these phones in full force expect to see them challenging 2016’s champions for spots of their own.

Read the Complete List
local_offer    Best Phones  

stars Further Reading

Best Cheap Android Phones February 2017

Best Android Phones [February 2017]

Best Android Camera Phones January 2017

Best Smartwatches Jan 2017

Best Android Phones January 2017

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOnePlus 5 rumors
closeOnePlus 5 may have curved display, 256GB of storage, and a 23MP camera

A couple of new rumors out of Korea shed some light on the OnePlus 5. If you’re wondering about the OnePlus 4, you’re not crazy, they did indeed skip 4.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant coming to almost all phones soon
closeGoogle Assistant comes to all Marshmallow and Nougat phones this week

You no longer need to buy a Pixel, Google Home, Android Wear 2.0 watch, use Allo, or buy any of the newest smartphones to get Google Assistant. Google has announced that they’re bringing it to everyone starting this week.

3

more_vertSony Xperia X2 leaks
closeWTF: Here’s our first look at the Sony Xperia X2… and it has almost no bezel! [UPDATE]

Sony’s Xperia X2 has leaked, and by god the bezels are small. No, like they’re actually small. Not even normal-sized. But tiny.

4

more_vertOG DROID Turbo gets soak test
closeOriginal Motorola DROID Turbo receives surprise soak test; Nougat inbound?

It seems owners of the original Motorola DROID Turbo are receiving invites to a new soak test.

5

more_vertGoogle has identified a fix for the Pixel Bluetooth issue
closeGoogle has identified the issue with Bluetooth on Pixel devices

Google has let Pixel owners know that it has identified a fix for random Bluetooth disabling that has been happening with the phone on Nougat and an update will be rolling out soon.

6

more_vertDeal: $20 Google Play credit with Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeSamsung Chromebook Plus hits the Google Store with a $20 Google Play credit offer

Google is now selling Samsung’s Chromebook Plus at their online storefront. The Chromebook goes for $449, plus a $20 Google Play gift card.

7

more_vertAllo is getting a web client
closeGoogle Allo is officially getting a web client

One of the biggest knocks against Google Allo was that it could only be used on your phone, and only one phone at that, but that’ll soon be another point to wash away from its rough beginning history.

8

more_vertTCL drops last minute BlackBerry Mercury teaser
closeTCL President tweets a photo of the BlackBerry Mercury

Here’s a photo of the BlackBerry Mercury sitting next to some FCB apparel, a sure sign that they’re all packed and ready to go for a formal announcement at Mobile World Congress.

9

more_vertGoogle Play Music update adds Recents to nav drawer
closeIt’s now easier to find your recently played in Google Play Music

A new update for Google Play Music adds a new way to access your recent history, a new animation, and a boosted music catalogue.

10

more_vertRollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is coming to Android
closeRollerCoaster Tycoon Touch is coming to Android soon

RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch released on iOS a few days ago and should be rolling out for Android sometime today.