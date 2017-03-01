Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all. Here is our list of some of the best games to launch in the last month. Check it out and you may just find your new favorite game.

New Android Games

This is another new game in the Batman Arkham series. Recruit DC Comics super-villains to do your dirty work, then train an army of thugs to attack your rivals. Grow your criminal empire and crush your enemies to earn loot and respect.

Causality is a puzzle game about manipulating time, altering the sequence of events and changing the outcome of each level. Travel through time, work with your past selves and solve paradoxes as you take on this uniquely challenging puzzler.

Dubspace is a cool-looking retro game with a dubstep soundtrack. Follow the adventures of Mailcom, the righteous pilot of Rastafarian navy trying to unlock his brothers looting gold and data on mothballed space stations.

Tap to jump and jump as far as possible without falling down. Collect coins, hatch eggs and unlock new animals! Collect over 80 animals and beat hidden objectives to unlock even fluffier secret ones. Jump to the skies and beat your friends high score in the online leaderboards.

GetMeBro! is a unique multiplayer action game. Enter the battlefield and knock down your opponents in an unforgiving race for your life. Create the best strategy and ensure your victory by choosing from a variety of abilities.

This puzzle game takes place among intergalactic planets. Speed through space, curving around blazing stars and evade alien lasers in your goal to reach planet Earth. Simple one touch controls allow you to effortlessly launch between worlds. Solve challenging puzzles and collect unique rewards.

Invizimals are invisible mythical creatures made of energy that live all over the world. You join other hunters throughout the world to locate them, hunt them, and make them grow through battle. This is a free trial version limited to 6 creatures and 25 cards.

Island Delta is an action filled adventure game where you wield a powerful anti-gravity weapon to defeat dangerous enemies, solve puzzles and overcome hazardous traps. Explore this retro-futuristic world as you set out on a rescue mission and face the evil Doctor Gunderson and his mechanical minions.

Link Twin is a stylistic puzzle game with fresh mechanics, stunning art, and a haunting soundtrack. Take control of the mysterious Tom and Lily who share an unbreakable connection. Uncover a treacherous world of mysterious landscapes and mind-bending puzzles as you navigate ever increasing challenges.

N.O.V.A. Legacy is a sci-fi FPS experience from the epic first episode of the N.O.V.A. saga. The hero is a retired N.O.V.A. veteran summoned once again to don his Mobile Armor Suit in defense of the Colonial Administration forces. He must protect humanity’s destiny by entering the battlefield against alien invaders.

Octave is a point ‘n click horror-adventure game with elements of action and quest. You play the role of a guy who happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. You are dragged into a dark forest, but on the verge of death, you are mysteriously saved from your killer by a someone or something.

Combine your plants to unlock dozens of cute new ones as you revitalize several different worlds. Charming characters will aid you in your adventure by giving you different tasks to complete for great rewards. You can even connect your phone or Fitbit to help generate more energy as you exercise.

Qorbit is a puzzle arcade game to improve your peripheral view field and reaction time. The game is all about timing when the dots fall and stop. There are unlockable objects, which have various positive effects on the game when unlocked.

Split the world with a swipe of your finger and then rearrange it to guide critters back to their spaceship. Explore colorful planets full of danger, challenging puzzles, and innovative mechanics that will make you think in new ways.

Don’t feel you got the skills for platformer games? Hate to start fresh when your character dies? Counter-intuitive control that ruins everything for you? So few levels but still charge for DLCs? This is the platformer that solves all those problems.

The Fable of Ruby is retro style Action RPG. Ruby is a girl who works in a laboratory on the uncanny tower. She spent her life peacefully, but she suffered a crisis suddenly. So this game is her adventure overcoming her crisis.

Unravel a mystery inspired by Viking myth and legend in The Frostrune, a point-and-click adventure based on ancient Norse culture and environments. Among them are hidden relics and other well-kept secrets that will bring you closer to solving the mysteries of the island.

Train an epic army of heroes and defend your tower against all enemies. Embark on more than 75 unique missions against 70+ monster types, each with their own special attacks. Loot your foes, discover hidden treasure chests, and complete quests to unlock new skills.

Trunk is an endless fun game about escaping a collapsing tree trunk while navigating through the branches. It is a fast paced game with cool music and over 20 awesome characters to unlock.

Unhappy Ever After is an RPG from a successful Kickstarter project. It offers beautiful desktop comparable graphics, hunting music, and a wonderfully disturbing story . It offers a free-roam, partly open world, with over 24 hours’ worth of quests.

Android Game Updates

This was a big month for Pokemon GO. After months and months of rumors, Gen 2 was finally added to the game. That means there are over 80 new Pokemon available to catch. Niantic also added some new items and more customization options for your avatar. If you haven’t opened the game in a while, now is a great time to get back into it.

