2017 is definitely the year of the leaks for flagships so far. We saw an endless amount of leaks regarding the LG G6 before its official unveiling at MWC 2017. However, despite Samsung not revealing the device at MWC, that hasn’t stopped the leaks from coming in.

We’ve already seen supposed images of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, and now the folks at BGR got their hands on a working device. There isn’t any video of the device, however, we can see the device from just about every angle. Surprisingly, the back of the image isn’t shown off, but we’ve already seen the awkward fingerprint sensor placement.

In addition to getting some hands-on images, the folks at BGR also were able to “confirm” the specs for the Galaxy S8. The base model Galaxy S8 will feature the following specs:

5.8-inch Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Processor

4GB of RAM

64GB Expandable Storage

8MP Front Camera w/ Iris Scanner

12MP Dual Pixel Rear Camera

3.5mm Headphone Jack

USB Type-C

Since we have about 3 weeks until Samsung makes its 2017 flagship official, we’re likely to see a load more leaks of the device. Hopefully, all of these rumors are true, and the Galaxy S8 blows the competition out of the water.

