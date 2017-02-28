It’s been a while since we heard rumors about YouTube’s plans to launch a TV streaming service, but now it’s official. YouTube has announced a new streaming service that will mix live TV with online video. Think Sling TV or Playstation Vue.

For $35 per month, you’ll get ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and around 30 other cable channels. What you won’t get is Viacom, Turner, AMC channels, Discovery, and A+E networks. You’ll be missing popular channels like Comedy Central, MTV, CNN, TNT, Discovery, A+E, and many more. The good news is you will get ESPN networks.

The $35 per month also includes unlimited DVR storage and we assume YouTube Red. Six accounts will have access to the service. No word on when this service will be available. Sign up here to get more information. Are you interested?

