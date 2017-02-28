Feb 28th, 2017

There are a lot of new devices being shown off at MWC 2017, but that’s not the sole purpose of the conference. Meizu is a company that is showing off some new technology which could charge your phone from 0% to 100% in just 20 minutes.

This new charging method is called “Super mCharge” and uses a 11V/5A charger. This charger then delivers up to 55W via a cable which can handle up to 160W.

All this means is that Meizu’s mCharge pushes more power to your phone, allowing for the battery to be charged quicker. In addition to charging your phone faster, Meizu claims this charging method is “drastically” more efficient. Compared to the previous generation technology, this new Super mCharge provides a 98% efficiency.

It’s safe to say that we won’t see Super mCharge in a smartphone this year, as the company is expecting to make this available in the next year or 2. Considering that OEMs aren’t packing the biggest batteries into devices nowadays, at least some of them are giving us ways to charge our smartphones faster than ever before.

[Android Central]
local_offer    Meizu   MWC 2017   Super mCharge  

stars Further Reading

Hands-on Lenovo Tab 4 tablets

Hands-on with Moto G5 series

Sony Xperia Projector preview

Sony touchscreen projector

Sony Xperia XA1 & Ultra Hands-on

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertOnePlus 5 rumors
closeOnePlus 5 may have curved display, 256GB of storage, and a 23MP camera

A couple of new rumors out of Korea shed some light on the OnePlus 5. If you’re wondering about the OnePlus 4, you’re not crazy, they did indeed skip 4.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant coming to almost all phones soon
closeGoogle Assistant comes to all Marshmallow and Nougat phones this week

You no longer need to buy a Pixel, Google Home, Android Wear 2.0 watch, use Allo, or buy any of the newest smartphones to get Google Assistant. Google has announced that they’re bringing it to everyone starting this week.

3

more_vertSony Xperia X2 leaks
closeWTF: Here’s our first look at the Sony Xperia X2… and it has almost no bezel! [UPDATE]

Sony’s Xperia X2 has leaked, and by god the bezels are small. No, like they’re actually small. Not even normal-sized. But tiny.

4

more_vertOG DROID Turbo gets soak test
closeOriginal Motorola DROID Turbo receives surprise soak test; Nougat inbound?

It seems owners of the original Motorola DROID Turbo are receiving invites to a new soak test.

5

more_vertGoogle has identified a fix for the Pixel Bluetooth issue
closeGoogle has identified the issue with Bluetooth on Pixel devices

Google has let Pixel owners know that it has identified a fix for random Bluetooth disabling that has been happening with the phone on Nougat and an update will be rolling out soon.

6

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.

7

more_vertDeal: $20 Google Play credit with Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeSamsung Chromebook Plus hits the Google Store with a $20 Google Play credit offer

Google is now selling Samsung’s Chromebook Plus at their online storefront. The Chromebook goes for $449, plus a $20 Google Play gift card.

8

more_vertCamera comparison: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs iPhone 7 vs Honor 6X
closeCan the $230 ZTE Blade V8 Pro beat the iPhone 7 in an HDR camera shootout? [PICS]

We took the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and faced it off against its toughest competition yet — the iPhone 7 and Honor 6X — in an HDR camera shootout. The results may surprise you..

9

more_vertAllo is getting a web client
closeGoogle Allo is officially getting a web client

One of the biggest knocks against Google Allo was that it could only be used on your phone, and only one phone at that, but that’ll soon be another point to wash away from its rough beginning history.

10

more_vert@evleaks posts Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs
closeSamsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked, confirms huge 6.2-inch display

If you were curious to see what kind of hardware the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be working with, @evleaks just leaked out most of the device’s specs.