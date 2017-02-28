There are a lot of new devices being shown off at MWC 2017, but that’s not the sole purpose of the conference. Meizu is a company that is showing off some new technology which could charge your phone from 0% to 100% in just 20 minutes.

This new charging method is called “Super mCharge” and uses a 11V/5A charger. This charger then delivers up to 55W via a cable which can handle up to 160W.

All this means is that Meizu’s mCharge pushes more power to your phone, allowing for the battery to be charged quicker. In addition to charging your phone faster, Meizu claims this charging method is “drastically” more efficient. Compared to the previous generation technology, this new Super mCharge provides a 98% efficiency.

It’s safe to say that we won’t see Super mCharge in a smartphone this year, as the company is expecting to make this available in the next year or 2. Considering that OEMs aren’t packing the biggest batteries into devices nowadays, at least some of them are giving us ways to charge our smartphones faster than ever before.

[Android Central]