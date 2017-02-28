Tablets don’t receive the fanfare they used to at MWC, but that doesn’t mean they’re missing from the show. Lenovo is one manufacturer that unveiled a slew of new Android tablets. They showed off the Lenovo Tab 4 and Tab 4 Pro, both come in 8 and 10-inch display sizes. We got a chance to check out all four tablets.

The tablets have little in common, but the 10-inch models both support a Bluetooth keyboard cover to improve productivity. That’s where the similarities end. As you might have guessed, the Pro models have better specs, but all of the tablets are priced competitively.

The standard Tab 4 models have 1280×800 displays, Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB of RAM, 16/32GB of storage, 5MP rear cameras, and Android Nougat. The Plus models have 1920×1200 displays, Snapdragon 625 processors, 3/4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, fingerprint readers, and Android Nougat. The 8-inch models have a 4850 mAh battery, while the 10-inch models have a 7000 mAh battery.

The tablets will be available in May. You will be able to get the Tab 4 models for $110 and $150. The Tab 4 Pro models will cost $200 and $250. The optional Bluetooth keyboard cover will cost $50, and there is a kid-proof case that will be available for $20 or $25. Is anyone interested in these tablets?