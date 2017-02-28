Feb 28th, 2017

Fossil has given us a timeline of when, exactly, their smartwatches will get Android Wear 2.0. The company is trumpeting mid-March expectations, which is excellent considering others seem keen on taking their sweet time.

Fossil says this applies for all their devices, too, which includes the Q Founder, Q Marshal, and Q Wander. We’re hoping nothing unforeseen keeps Fossil from being able to keep to their proposed timeline, but either way we’ll keep you in the know once things get rolling.

[via Twitter]
