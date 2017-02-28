Earlier this month, ZTE officially began rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat to the Axon 7, but it seems that the company has been hard at work on Android 7.1. A few users in China have started reporting seeing an update for Android 7.1 Nougat, along with ZTE’s MiFavor overlay.

Image courtesy of The Android Soul

ZTE just announced the Blade V8 Lite and V8 Mini, but neither of these devices will take the crown of the top dog from the Axon 7. The update to Android 7.1 doesn’t bring any major changes, unless you’re a sucker for using emoji’s all the time.

Other than that, this is just an incremental update, and we’ll likely see it rolling to more users over the coming weeks. If you happen to get your hands on the update, give us a heads up and let us know.

