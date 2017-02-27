MWC 2017 is underway and we’ve seen a ton of announcements of new products that will be making their way to our hands sometime this year. ZTE is joining on the fun by announcing 2 new smartphones: the ZTE Blade V8 Lite and ZTE Blade V8 Mini.

ZTE Blade V8 Mini

Starting with the Blade V8 Mini, we’re looking at an all-metal design, housing a 5-inch HD display. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 435 processor, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage.

The V8 Mini also features a 2,800mAh battery, but has been relegated to being charged via microUSB. With more and more devices, even the budget options, moving to USB Type-C, it’s a little questionable as to why ZTE made this decision.

The big focus for the Blade V8 Mini comes with the camera. ZTE has noticed the trend and usefulness of a dual-lens camera setup, and packed in a new set of sensors into its latest device.

The main shooter comes in at 13MP, while the secondary camera rates at just 2MP. However, the fun here comes in regards to the ability to shoot 3D photos. The software on the Blade V8 Mini combines the image taken by both camera sensors, then creates a unique 3D image. ZTE has also baked a manual mode, as well as an auto HDR mode into the software.

Specs:

5-inch HD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 Processor

2GB RAM

16GB Storage; expandable via microSD (up to 2TB)

5MP Front Camera

13MP + 2MP Rear Dual Cameras

2,800mAh Battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

ZTE Blade V8 Lite

Next up, ZTE has unveiled a device which is expected to be released at an even lower price point than the Blade V8 Mini. The ZTE Blade V8 Lite is being released with the intention of offering a competitive option for the younger crowd.

There are not many differences between the Blade V8 Mini and the Lite, however, instead of being powered by the Snapdragon 435, ZTE opted to use the MediaTek 6750 processor. The same 2GB/16GB option is available for the Mini, while still being able to expand your storage with the help of a microSD card.

Unsurprisingly, the Blade V8 Lite also includes a microUSB charging port, which will refill your 2,500mAh battery once it has been depleted. Both devices will also include a 3D fingerprint sensor, which ZTE is claiming can unlock your device in 0.3 seconds. It’s also worth noting that the Blade V8 Mini and V8 Lite will also ship with Android Nougat in tow.

Specs:

5-inch FHD Display

MediaTek 6750 Processor

2GB RAM

16GB Storage; expandable via microSD (up to 2TB)

5MP Front Camera

8MP Rear Camera

2,500mAh Battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

Pricing & Availability

Pricing and availability information is scarce, however, ZTE has stated that the V8 Mini will launch in various markets including the Asia Pacific and Europe. Meanwhile the V8 Lite will launch in Italy, Spain, and Germany.

If these devices end up making their way to the States, would you consider picking one up for your little one, or are you going to let these devices pass you by? Let us know in the comments below.