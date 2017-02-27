We love weird stuff at tech shows, and we may have found one of the coolest weird gadgets at MWC. The Sony Xperia Touch is an Android-powered projector that turns any surface into a touchscreen. It’s essentially an Android tablet with a projector built-in.

The Xperia Touch uses an infrared sensor to detect when you are touching the projected display. You can project it onto the table in front of you or on the wall like a traditional projector. Since it’s running Android, you can do anything you would be able to do on a tablet. That includes, of course, streaming services like YouTube and Netflix.

You’re probably not going to want to get up and touch the wall when projecting videos. Thankfully, since it’s an Android device, you can connect Bluetooth controllers. If you’re into projectors or futuristic UIs that can appear on any surface, this thing is pretty cool. It will be available in the Spring for around $1,500 in Europe.