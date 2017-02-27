The HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play were announced in early January, but they still haven’t launched. We finally got our hands on the phones at Mobile World Congress. The Ultra is the flagship model with a special new feature, while the Play is a more affordable mid-range device. Let’s take a look.

Both phones have curved glass design and something HTC is calling a “liquid surface,” which is essentially mirror-like glass. It looks pretty neat and offers a much different take on smartphone design than we’ve seen from HTC in a long time. However, the most radical change is the inclusion of a secondary display, not unlike that which you get on the LG V20 . It serves similar functions, too: it’s mostly a glorified apps tray to quickly launch your favorite apps, but it can also feed you quick notifications and reminders without having to turn on the full display.

In terms of specs, the Ultra has a 5.7-inch QHD display (the second display is 2-inches), Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64/128GB internal storage, 16MP front camera, 12MP rear camera, 3,000 mAh battery, and Android Nougat. The Ultra will be available in March for $750.

The U Play looks basically the same as the Ultra, but the specs are far less impressive. It has a 5.2-inch 1080p display, MediaTek P10 processor, 3/4GB of RAM, 32/64GB internal storage, 16MP camera on the front and back, 2,500 mAh battery, and Android Nougat. We don’t know when the Play will be available, but it should costs around $400. If you love fingerprints, these phones are for you.