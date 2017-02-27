Feb 27th, 2017

A couple of weeks ago, Verizon shocked the industry by bringing back unlimited data plans. AT&T quickly followed suit a few days later with an unlimited plan of their own, but it was not nearly as competitive as Verizon’s offering. Before the new plan goes live this week, AT&T is already making changes.

The problems with AT&T’s initial offering was that it didn’t include tethering and additional lines were very expensive. AT&T is fixing those issues. Here’s what you need to know:

  • $90 per month for the first line
  • $145 per month for two lines
  • $20 per month for each additional line
  • AT&T video customers (DirecTV, etc) can get a $25 monthly credit
  • Each line gets 22GB of data
  • Each line gets 10GB of tethering
  • Streaming video is not limited

AT&T is also adding a new plan called “Unlimited Choice.” This plan offers lower prices if you’re okay with limited video streaming. For $60 per month, you get unlimited data and video that is limited to 480p or 1.5Mbps. Both plans include access in Canada and Mexico for no extra charge.

These changes make AT&T’s plans much more competitive with Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint’s offerings. It’s nice to see a company listen to feedback and make changes.
local_offer    AT&T   unlimited plans  

stars Further Reading

AT&T now rolling out Nougat update to the LG G5

AT&T's new unlimited plan is still bad

T-Mobile catches up to Verizon in network speeds

LG Watch Sport to be offered at AT&T

FCC drops inquiry on carriers' free-data programs

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant coming to almost all phones soon
closeGoogle Assistant comes to all Marshmallow and Nougat phones this week

You no longer need to buy a Pixel, Google Home, Android Wear 2.0 watch, use Allo, or buy any of the newest smartphones to get Google Assistant. Google has announced that they’re bringing it to everyone starting this week.

3

more_vertSony Xperia X2 leaks
closeWTF: Here’s our first look at the Sony Xperia X2… and it has almost no bezel! [UPDATE]

Sony’s Xperia X2 has leaked, and by god the bezels are small. No, like they’re actually small. Not even normal-sized. But tiny.

4

more_vertOG DROID Turbo gets soak test
closeOriginal Motorola DROID Turbo receives surprise soak test; Nougat inbound?

It seems owners of the original Motorola DROID Turbo are receiving invites to a new soak test.

5

more_vertGoogle has identified a fix for the Pixel Bluetooth issue
closeGoogle has identified the issue with Bluetooth on Pixel devices

Google has let Pixel owners know that it has identified a fix for random Bluetooth disabling that has been happening with the phone on Nougat and an update will be rolling out soon.

6

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.

7

more_vertDeal: $20 Google Play credit with Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeSamsung Chromebook Plus hits the Google Store with a $20 Google Play credit offer

Google is now selling Samsung’s Chromebook Plus at their online storefront. The Chromebook goes for $449, plus a $20 Google Play gift card.

8

more_vertCamera comparison: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs iPhone 7 vs Honor 6X
closeCan the $230 ZTE Blade V8 Pro beat the iPhone 7 in an HDR camera shootout? [PICS]

We took the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and faced it off against its toughest competition yet — the iPhone 7 and Honor 6X — in an HDR camera shootout. The results may surprise you..

9

more_vertAllo is getting a web client
closeGoogle Allo is officially getting a web client

One of the biggest knocks against Google Allo was that it could only be used on your phone, and only one phone at that, but that’ll soon be another point to wash away from its rough beginning history.

10

more_vert@evleaks posts Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs
closeSamsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked, confirms huge 6.2-inch display

If you were curious to see what kind of hardware the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be working with, @evleaks just leaked out most of the device’s specs.