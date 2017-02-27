A couple of weeks ago, Verizon shocked the industry by bringing back unlimited data plans. AT&T quickly followed suit a few days later with an unlimited plan of their own, but it was not nearly as competitive as Verizon’s offering. Before the new plan goes live this week, AT&T is already making changes.

The problems with AT&T’s initial offering was that it didn’t include tethering and additional lines were very expensive. AT&T is fixing those issues. Here’s what you need to know:

$90 per month for the first line

$145 per month for two lines

$20 per month for each additional line

AT&T video customers (DirecTV, etc) can get a $25 monthly credit

Each line gets 22GB of data

Each line gets 10GB of tethering

Streaming video is not limited

AT&T is also adding a new plan called “Unlimited Choice.” This plan offers lower prices if you’re okay with limited video streaming. For $60 per month, you get unlimited data and video that is limited to 480p or 1.5Mbps. Both plans include access in Canada and Mexico for no extra charge.

These changes make AT&T’s plans much more competitive with Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint’s offerings. It’s nice to see a company listen to feedback and make changes.