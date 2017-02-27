It seems we won’t be getting the ASUS Zenfone 3 Zoom quite as soon as we’d originally thought. In response to someone wondering why the device is yet to be available, ASUS mentioned that they have had to delay it until Q2 2017.

ASUS even decided to offer an interesting reason for the delay: they’re “reworking it with better specs.”

That’s a pretty vague statement so ASUS could be planning any number of changes. A beefier chipset might not be too far outside the realm of possibility, though the Snapdragon 625 is pretty decent. We could also be getting a 5.5-inch display with a sharper resolution than 1080p. Perhaps the dual optical zoom cameras on the rear aren’t quite up to the standard ASUS wants for their premier camera phone. Or maybe they just want to shuck more storage into the thing.l

Again, impossible to tell what the goal is here, but we’ll be trying to figure it out as an eventual launch continues inching near.

[via ASUS]