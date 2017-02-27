Feb 27th, 2017

It seems we won’t be getting the ASUS Zenfone 3 Zoom quite as soon as we’d originally thought. In response to someone wondering why the device is yet to be available, ASUS mentioned that they have had to delay it until Q2 2017.

ASUS even decided to offer an interesting reason for the delay: they’re “reworking it with better specs.”

That’s a pretty vague statement so ASUS could be planning any number of changes. A beefier chipset might not be too far outside the realm of possibility, though the Snapdragon 625 is pretty decent. We could also be getting a 5.5-inch display with a sharper resolution than 1080p. Perhaps the dual optical zoom cameras on the rear aren’t quite up to the standard ASUS wants for their premier camera phone. Or maybe they just want to shuck more storage into the thing.l

Again, impossible to tell what the goal is here, but we’ll be trying to figure it out as an eventual launch continues inching near.

[via ASUS]
local_offer    ASUS   ASUS Zenfone 3 Zoom  

stars Further Reading

ZenWatch 2 and 3 get Android Wear 2.0 next quarter

Rumor suggests ASUS working on another Chromebook convertible

ASUS is working on a standalone VR headset

The ASUS ZenFone 3s Max is launched in India

2 new education Chromebooks have been introduced

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

2

more_vertGoogle Assistant coming to almost all phones soon
closeGoogle Assistant comes to all Marshmallow and Nougat phones this week

You no longer need to buy a Pixel, Google Home, Android Wear 2.0 watch, use Allo, or buy any of the newest smartphones to get Google Assistant. Google has announced that they’re bringing it to everyone starting this week.

3

more_vertSony Xperia X2 leaks
closeWTF: Here’s our first look at the Sony Xperia X2… and it has almost no bezel! [UPDATE]

Sony’s Xperia X2 has leaked, and by god the bezels are small. No, like they’re actually small. Not even normal-sized. But tiny.

4

more_vertOG DROID Turbo gets soak test
closeOriginal Motorola DROID Turbo receives surprise soak test; Nougat inbound?

It seems owners of the original Motorola DROID Turbo are receiving invites to a new soak test.

5

more_vertGoogle has identified a fix for the Pixel Bluetooth issue
closeGoogle has identified the issue with Bluetooth on Pixel devices

Google has let Pixel owners know that it has identified a fix for random Bluetooth disabling that has been happening with the phone on Nougat and an update will be rolling out soon.

6

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.

7

more_vertDeal: $20 Google Play credit with Samsung Chromebook Plus
closeSamsung Chromebook Plus hits the Google Store with a $20 Google Play credit offer

Google is now selling Samsung’s Chromebook Plus at their online storefront. The Chromebook goes for $449, plus a $20 Google Play gift card.

8

more_vertCamera comparison: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs iPhone 7 vs Honor 6X
closeCan the $230 ZTE Blade V8 Pro beat the iPhone 7 in an HDR camera shootout? [PICS]

We took the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and faced it off against its toughest competition yet — the iPhone 7 and Honor 6X — in an HDR camera shootout. The results may surprise you..

9

more_vertAllo is getting a web client
closeGoogle Allo is officially getting a web client

One of the biggest knocks against Google Allo was that it could only be used on your phone, and only one phone at that, but that’ll soon be another point to wash away from its rough beginning history.

10

more_vert@evleaks posts Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs
closeSamsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked, confirms huge 6.2-inch display

If you were curious to see what kind of hardware the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be working with, @evleaks just leaked out most of the device’s specs.