Withings, the french company that specializes in smart devices, will soon be fully engulfed by the Nokia brand. Nokia acquired Withings last year, but until now they have operated independently. That’s all about to change. Future Withings devices will be branded as Nokia.

Withing’s existing products, including smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other health accessories, will be rebranded. Nokia will also launch a brand new version o the Withings Health Mate app. The Withings brand has a small following in the health and fitness space, but the Nokia brand has a much wider appeal. It’s a smart move to slap the Nokia name on these products.

[via Nokia]