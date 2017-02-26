Earlier today, LG took the wraps off its latest flagship smartphone, the LG G6 . The device features an all new design, along with an aspect ratio of 18:6, which varies from the industry standard.

As is the case for many of us, we love customizing our devices and getting a taste of new devices before they become available. Since we don’t even know when the G6 will be released, the folks at Phone Arena were able to get their hands on the stock wallpapers.

However, as a reminder, due to the new aspect ratio of this device, the wallpapers are sized a bit weird. Regardless, we were able to download these wallpapers and set them on the OnePlus 3T and there was no issue. If you want to download these wallpapers, you can either download each one separately, or hit the button below and download all 10 of them.