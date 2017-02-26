The LG G6 is making its way to the market soon and this figures to be a very compelling option. The LG G6 takes things back to the basics with solid construction, a big display that’s comfortable to use, and a great camera experience. Wondering how it looks on paper? Look no further.

LG G6 Specs

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 821 Processor

Display: 5.7-inch 18:9 QHD+ FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 564ppi)

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 RAM / 32GB or 64GB UFS 2.0 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Front 5MP Wide (F2.2 / 100°); Rear Dual: 13MP Wide (F2.4 / 125°) / 13MP Standard OIS 2.0 (F1.8 / 71°)

Front 5MP Wide (F2.2 / 100°); Rear Dual: 13MP Wide (F2.4 / 125°) / 13MP Standard OIS 2.0 (F1.8 / 71°) Battery: 3,300mAh (embedded)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

Weight: 163g

Network: LTE-A 3 Band CA

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Colors: Astro Black / Ice Platinum / Mystic White

Other: Water and Dust Resistant / Fingerprint Sensor / UX 6.0 / Dolby Vision™ / HDR10 / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0 / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Want One?

LG foregoes gimmicks and glamor for something that seemingly doesn’t have any big weakness. The question is whether you’re going to buy one once they’re available this Spring. Let us know your thoughts ahead.