LG took the wraps off the LG G6 today and gave us the full rundown on their first big flagship of 2017. The phone is as we’d been expecting due to previous rumors and leaks, but let’s break down all the official details.

For starters, here are the hard specs you care about:

LG G6 Specs Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 821 Processor

Display: 5.7-inch 18:9 QHD+ FullVision Display (2880 x 1440 / 564ppi)

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4 RAM / 32GB or 64GB UFS 2.0 ROM / MicroSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Front 5MP Wide (F2.2 / 100°); Rear Dual: 13MP Wide (F2.4 / 125°) / 13MP Standard OIS 2.0 (F1.8 / 71°)

Front 5MP Wide (F2.2 / 100°); Rear Dual: 13MP Wide (F2.4 / 125°) / 13MP Standard OIS 2.0 (F1.8 / 71°) Battery: 3,300mAh (embedded)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm

Weight: 163g

Network: LTE-A 3 Band CA

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.2 BLE / NFC / USB Type-C 2.0 (3.1 compatible)

Colors: Astro Black / Ice Platinum / Mystic White

Other: Water and Dust Resistant / Fingerprint Sensor / UX 6.0 / Dolby Vision™ / HDR10 / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0 / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC

There’s little surprise here. Dual cameras offer multiple shooting angles for those who find themselves needing different perspectives. The Snapdragon 821 is not the Snapdragon 835, but it’s plenty powerful for a 2017 flagship. And that roomy 3,300mAh battery inside probably won’t explode.

For the phone’s construction, we’re getting an aluminum unibody device that takes on a rather unique 18:9 aspect ratio, designed to offer you a big viewing area without having an unwieldy phone to deal with.

It’s still 5.7 inches so it’s not necessarily offering more screen real estate than any typical phablet, but it’s designed to make it feel and look smaller while still offering that big viewing area. This is punctuated by the 80% body-to-display ratio, which means bezels are kept in check.

Despite its unique form factor, LG was able to keep with the expectation of offering a water resistant experience. The LG G6 has an IP68 rating in that regard, and even enjoys a MIL-STD 810G rating for those who plan to abuse the thing.

Beyond all that, the device will ship with the Google Assistant, though that trait will soon be less special with Google planning to release Google Assistant for all Nougat phones soon. Regardless, it’s nice to have out of the box.\

We don’t have any launch details available just yet, but you can expect the thing to be made available on all major carriers this Spring, including a hard confirmation by Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular.