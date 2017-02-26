Huawei has announced the Huawei Watch 2. The baseline device is the sporty one we saw leaked just the other day, offering a decent all-purpose companion for business casual users and workout buffs alike. If that isn’t quite your thing, we also have the Watch 2 Classic (the one in the middle below), which offers a more elegant look to go with more tactful wardrobes.

These Android Wear 2.0 watches sport Snapdragon Wear 2100 inside and a 420mAh battery which Huawei says lasts for up to 2 days of normal usage, or up to 25 days if you just need a reliable watch and step counter. The circular 1.2-inch watches enjoy IP68 water and dust resistance, too.

Aside from looks, the big difference between the Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic is that the former has LTE while the latter doesn’t. That may be an important point for your purchase decision so be sure to consider that if you aren’t too hung up on style. Otherwise, they’re 2 peas in a pod, and you can expect them hand-in-hand (wrist-on-wrist?) in April, with European pricing starting at €329.