Huawei has officially taken the wraps off of its latest flagship devices, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. We’ve already covered the standard P10, however, we are now taking a look at the big brother in the P10 Plus.
Huawei P10 Plus Specs
- Display: 5.5-inch LCD Display (2560 x 1440; 534ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Processor: Hisilicon Kirin 960; 64-bit octa-core
- Memory: 4GB/6GB
- Storage: 64GB/128GB; expandable via microSD
- Battery: 3,750mAh non-removable
- Connectivity: USB Type-C w/ Huawei SuperCharge
- Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat w/ EMUI 5.1
- Dimensions: 153.5 x 74.2 x 6.98mm
- Weight: 165g
- Colors: Dazzling Blue, Graphite Black, Dazzling Gold, Rose Gold, Greenery, White Ceramic, Mystic Silver, Prestige Gold
Are you going to get one?
Despite Huawei staying mum on pricing and availability, would you be interested in picking up the P10 Plus if its released here in the States? Sound off and let us know in the comments below.