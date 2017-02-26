Huawei has officially taken the wraps off of its latest flagship devices, the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. We’ve already covered the standard P10, however, we are now taking a look at the big brother in the P10 Plus.

Huawei P10 Plus Specs

Display: 5.5-inch LCD Display (2560 x 1440; 534ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass 5

5.5-inch LCD Display (2560 x 1440; 534ppi), Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Processor: Hisilicon Kirin 960; 64-bit octa-core

Hisilicon Kirin 960; 64-bit octa-core Memory: 4GB/6GB

4GB/6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB; expandable via microSD

64GB/128GB; expandable via microSD Battery: 3,750mAh non-removable

3,750mAh non-removable Connectivity: USB Type-C w/ Huawei SuperCharge

USB Type-C w/ Huawei SuperCharge Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat w/ EMUI 5.1

Android 7.0 Nougat w/ EMUI 5.1 Dimensions: 153.5 x 74.2 x 6.98mm

Weight: 165g

Colors: Dazzling Blue, Graphite Black, Dazzling Gold, Rose Gold, Greenery, White Ceramic, Mystic Silver, Prestige Gold

Are you going to get one?

Despite Huawei staying mum on pricing and availability, would you be interested in picking up the P10 Plus if its released here in the States? Sound off and let us know in the comments below.