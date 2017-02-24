Feb 24th, 2017

The amount of Android news each week can be overwhelming, but you can follow the best of the best with an app called EarlyBird – News for Android. It includes ALL of the Android news you crave and lets users decide what matters most to them.

EarlyBird has recently received a huge update that allows you to subscribe to specific topics so you never miss stories about your favorite things! Download the app on the Google Play Store or, for desktop users, find related discussion in the Android Forums News section.

Here’s what you picked as your favorite news stories for the week:

#10 – Samsung Camera App Update

50 likes – Samsung has updated its camera application for devices on Android Nougat and includes a new Timer option within the camera settings.

#9 – Samsung Galaxy S8 Teaser

50 likes – Samsung has released its Secure Folders application for the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge, but the company has seemingly teased the Galaxy S8 lineup within the Secure Folders instructions page.

#8 – Google Drive Search

51 likes – Google has announced an easier way for Android users to search through Google Drive files. You can now search for Google Drive files from the ‘In Apps’ section of the Google Search app.

#7 – Samsung Secure Folders

51 likes – An APK was leaked which gave owners of the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge on Android Nougat to install the Secure Folders application. This feature was initially introduced on the Galaxy Note 7 and makes it easier to keep important files and documents protected.

#6 – Google Allo Web Client

52 likes – A new leak has arrived which shows that Google is working on a web client for its Allo messaging platform.

#5 – Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Leak

52 likes – The Galaxy S8 Plus isn’t expected to be announced until next month, but @evleaks has published the spec sheet for the device. The device is expected to feature a 6.2-inch display, 8MP front camera, 4GB of RAM, and more.

#4 – LG V20 Deal

53 likes – For a limited time, B&H Photo was discounting the unlocked 64GB LG V20 by $300, bringing the price down to just $499.99. However, this deal has since ended.

#3 – Galaxy S8 Plus Images

54 likes – The Galaxy S8 Plus has allegedly shown up in new images, but there was no way to confirm whether these images were the real deal as there was no logo present.

#2 – Android Oreo Teased

54 likes – Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP of Android has continued to tease the name for Android O, this time suggesting that the next version of Android could be named Oreo.

#1 – Nova Launcher App Shortcuts

61 likes – Nova Launcher has been updated with support for App Shortcuts, allowing users to take advantage of some Android Nougat features even if their device hasn’t been updated with the latest version of Android.

What’s YOUR top news item for the week?

Disagree with the Top 10? Let us know in the comments and vote for yourself everyday by downloading EarlyBird on Google Play!
  

