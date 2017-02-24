Feb 24th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. WiMinder

Google has location-based reminders, but sometimes they can be unreliable. WiMinder is an alternative that uses WiFi networks to determine when you should get a reminder. You can set it up to get a reminder when you connect or disconnect to a network. It also allows you to choose how often an during which hours.

DOWNLOAD: WiMinder

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: N/A
  • Installs: 50 – 100

2. SoundR

SoundR is a music app that helps you discover music based on your mood. Find playlists by choosing the genre and feelings that fit your mood. SoundR will create a playlist of songs that match. All of the music is completely free and doesn’t even require an account. It’s fun and easy to find new music.

DOWNLOAD: SoundR Music

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. Screenshot Crop & Share

If you take a lot of screenshots, you know it can be a pain to edit them and share them quickly. This app takes over for the default screenshot method and gives you handy tools to immediately crop the screen and share it. It’s a huge time saver if you crop screenshots a lot.

DOWNLOAD: Screenshot Crop & Share

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.2/5
  • Installs: 100,000 – 500,000

4. Breakout Ninja

Breakout Ninja is an endless runner platformer all about timing. You are a ninja running swiftly across the landscape. To jump and perform actions you must tap the screen at the precise moment when the ninja passes a circle on the screen. Time it perfectly for extra points, but if you miss you will die.

DOWNLOAD: Breakout Ninja

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.2/5
  • Installs: 500,000 – 100,000

5. Toaster Swipe

If you like breakfast you’ll love this game. Toaster Swipe is an arcade-style game with puzzle elements. It’s all about taking a toaster through levels by collecting toast and using other breakfast foods. Avoid spinning donuts of death and sharp forks to make it to the end. Just swipe in the direction you want to go.

DOWNLOAD: Toaster Swipe

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 5/5
  • Installs: 500 – 1,000

