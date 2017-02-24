We always hear about explosive Chinese phone manufacturer growth in all of the mobile tech growth reports we see every quarter, but would you believe it’s not a Chinese company that shipped the most brand new phone models in 2016? Nope, that title lands squarely on the South Korean giant, Samsung.

A new report from Business Insider shows that while Samsung and Apple are neck and neck when it comes to global market share of their devices, Samsung actually produces waaaaay more models globally than Apple. Even more than companies like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo, who are growing exponentially in China right now.

The funniest part about this chart is that it doesn’t include the numerous carrier models that Samsung produces for T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint. This also serves to highlight just how crucial a release of the Galaxy S8 is for the company coming off the heels of the Galaxy Note 7 scandal, as it takes a massive portfolio of phones to keep up with Apple’s gravitas in the mobile space.