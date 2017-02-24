Feb 24th, 2017

A few days ago, an APK for Samsung’s Secure Folder app leaked for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users on Nougat. This app allows you to store images, documents, apps, and other things inside a folder that’s locked with your fingerprint or a password of some sort.

That app is now formally available. Nothing changes with the availability except you can now get it from Samsung Galaxy Apps. We’d recommend doing so to ensure you get the latest updates as they arrive. The stipulation that your phone must be on Android 7.0 Nougat or higher still applies.

With that, Samsung has confirmed that they’ll be bringing the goods to other devices in due time. We imagine the holdup is due to their older devices not yet receiving Nougat, so we’ll first look to get that big update before we start yearning for this.

[via Samsung]
local_offer    Samsung  Samsung Galaxy S7  Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge  

stars Further Reading

What to expect from MWC 2017

Deal: $20 Google Play credit with Samsung Chromebook Plus

Samsung launched more phones in 2016 than anyone else

Samsung Galaxy S8 might have faster wireless charging

Exynos 8895 unvieled

videocam Top Trending Videoslaunch

1 play_circle_outline

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [Feb 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2 play_circle_outline

more_vertHow 1:1 shooting looks on the LG G6
closeThis is what the 1:1 camera shooting mode on the LG G6 will look like

With the LG G6, LG is set to debut a unique 1:1 shooting mode for the camera. This is what it’ll look like once you get your hands on it.

3 play_circle_outline

more_vertLG could use "Fly Like a G6" for marketing
closeLG could use “Like A G6” to market their next big phone

Anyone with a pulse in 2010 remembers hearing this song literally everywhere. Now, you might hear it when LG’s trying to sell you an LG G6.

4 play_circle_outline

more_vertTop Apps & Games [Feb 24]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 24, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

5 play_circle_outline

more_vertMobile Roar 162: V8 Pro Veggie Juice
closeMobile Roar 162: ZTE Blade V8 Pro is great, more Galaxy S8 leaks, and unlimited data

This week we’re talking about the surprisingly awesome ZTE Blade V8 Pro. Other topics include more Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks and rumors, very promising LG G6 info, Pokemon GO Gen 2, and more!