A few days ago, an APK for Samsung’s Secure Folder app leaked for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users on Nougat. This app allows you to store images, documents, apps, and other things inside a folder that’s locked with your fingerprint or a password of some sort.

That app is now formally available. Nothing changes with the availability except you can now get it from Samsung Galaxy Apps. We’d recommend doing so to ensure you get the latest updates as they arrive. The stipulation that your phone must be on Android 7.0 Nougat or higher still applies.

With that, Samsung has confirmed that they’ll be bringing the goods to other devices in due time. We imagine the holdup is due to their older devices not yet receiving Nougat, so we’ll first look to get that big update before we start yearning for this.

[via Samsung]