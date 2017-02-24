Google is now selling Samsung’s Chromebook Plus at their online storefront. The Chromebook goes for $449, and can twist and turn into a tablet-like thing if you want.

It comes with an S Pen, too, so if you need to be able to draw or write like, you know, a human being, you can do that. And don’t forget that this is one of the Chromebooks that can run Android apps.

For a limited time, Google is giving $20 Google Play credits with each purchase to buy any apps and games you’ll want to run on it.

That offer ends July 1st, and once added to your account you must use the credit by September 30th, 2018. If you can’t find any cool things to buy by then, well, you just didn’t need it in the first place. Head here to grab one.