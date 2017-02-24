Feb 24th, 2017

Google is now selling Samsung’s Chromebook Plus at their online storefront. The Chromebook goes for $449, and can twist and turn into a tablet-like thing if you want.

It comes with an S Pen, too, so if you need to be able to draw or write like, you know, a human being, you can do that. And don’t forget that this is one of the Chromebooks that can run Android apps.

For a limited time, Google is giving $20 Google Play credits with each purchase to buy any apps and games you’ll want to run on it.

That offer ends July 1st, and once added to your account you must use the credit by September 30th, 2018. If you can’t find any cool things to buy by then, well, you just didn’t need it in the first place. Head here to grab one.
local_offer    Chromebooks   Google Store   Samsung   Samsung Chromebook Plus  

stars Further Reading

What to expect from MWC 2017

Samsung launched more phones in 2016 than anyone else

Samsung launches Secure Folder

Samsung Galaxy S8 might have faster wireless charging

Exynos 8895 unvieled

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

2

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.

3

more_vertSony Xperia X2 leaks
closeWTF: Here’s our first look at the Sony Xperia X2… and it has almost no bezel! [UPDATE]

Sony’s Xperia X2 has leaked, and by god the bezels are small. No, like they’re actually small. Not even normal-sized. But tiny.

4

more_vertCamera comparison: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs iPhone 7 vs Honor 6X
closeCan the $230 ZTE Blade V8 Pro beat the iPhone 7 in an HDR camera shootout? [PICS]

We took the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and faced it off against its toughest competition yet — the iPhone 7 and Honor 6X — in an HDR camera shootout. The results may surprise you..

5

more_vert@evleaks posts Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs
closeSamsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked, confirms huge 6.2-inch display

If you were curious to see what kind of hardware the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be working with, @evleaks just leaked out most of the device’s specs.

6

more_vertOG DROID Turbo gets soak test
closeOriginal Motorola DROID Turbo receives surprise soak test; Nougat inbound?

It seems owners of the original Motorola DROID Turbo are receiving invites to a new soak test.

7

more_vertHow 1:1 shooting looks on the LG G6
closeThis is what the 1:1 camera shooting mode on the LG G6 will look like

With the LG G6, LG is set to debut a unique 1:1 shooting mode for the camera. This is what it’ll look like once you get your hands on it.

8

more_vertSecure Folders for Galaxy S7 arrives
closeYou can now get the Secure Folders app for your Samsung Galaxy S7

Secure Folders was one of the best new features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but since it’s no longer available Samsung wants to allow others to get in on the fun.

9

more_vertGoogle Play Music update adds Recents to nav drawer
closeIt’s now easier to find your recently played in Google Play Music

A new update for Google Play Music adds a new way to access your recent history, a new animation, and a boosted music catalogue.

10

more_vertSprint's Galaxy S7 gets Nougat
closeSprint’s Galaxy S7 picks up Android 7.0 Nougat

Count Sprint as the latest major US carrier to roll Nougat out to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.