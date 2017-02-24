One of the biggest joys of December for me was the release of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic for Android. I spent countless hours devising devious parks to swindle my guests out of their hard-earned money without upsetting the delicate balance of their perception of my park. One of my favorite tactics? Free admission but it costs $10 to use the bathroom. Like I said, really devious stuff.

Now it looks like those who prefer the more modern 3D look of the latest RollerCoaster Tycoon games don’t have long to wait, as Atari has announced RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch will be available for Android pretty soon. The app debuted on iOS just a few days ago and should be going live on the Google Play Store at any moment.

The game features a real-time day and night cycle and several different coaster tracks and a spline-based coaster and track editor for making your creations. You’ll need to keep your people satisfied with your park by creating a balance of attractions and an enticing park to keep your peeps coming back.