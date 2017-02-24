Feb 24th, 2017

One of the biggest joys of December for me was the release of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic for Android. I spent countless hours devising devious parks to swindle my guests out of their hard-earned money without upsetting the delicate balance of their perception of my park. One of my favorite tactics? Free admission but it costs $10 to use the bathroom. Like I said, really devious stuff.

Now it looks like those who prefer the more modern 3D look of the latest RollerCoaster Tycoon games don’t have long to wait, as Atari has announced RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch will be available for Android pretty soon. The app debuted on iOS just a few days ago and should be going live on the Google Play Store at any moment.

The game features a real-time day and night cycle and several different coaster tracks and a spline-based coaster and track editor for making your creations. You’ll need to keep your people satisfied with your park by creating a balance of attractions and an enticing park to keep your peeps coming back.

Get RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch
local_offer    Android Game   Atari   RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch  

stars Further Reading

The Gameband will put Atari games on your wrist

RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic now available on Android

Founder of Atari launching new Android games

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

2

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.

3

more_vertSony Xperia X2 leaks
closeWTF: Here’s our first look at the Sony Xperia X2… and it has almost no bezel! [UPDATE]

Sony’s Xperia X2 has leaked, and by god the bezels are small. No, like they’re actually small. Not even normal-sized. But tiny.

4

more_vertCamera comparison: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs iPhone 7 vs Honor 6X
closeCan the $230 ZTE Blade V8 Pro beat the iPhone 7 in an HDR camera shootout? [PICS]

We took the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and faced it off against its toughest competition yet — the iPhone 7 and Honor 6X — in an HDR camera shootout. The results may surprise you..

5

more_vert@evleaks posts Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs
closeSamsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked, confirms huge 6.2-inch display

If you were curious to see what kind of hardware the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be working with, @evleaks just leaked out most of the device’s specs.

6

more_vertOG DROID Turbo gets soak test
closeOriginal Motorola DROID Turbo receives surprise soak test; Nougat inbound?

It seems owners of the original Motorola DROID Turbo are receiving invites to a new soak test.

7

more_vertHow 1:1 shooting looks on the LG G6
closeThis is what the 1:1 camera shooting mode on the LG G6 will look like

With the LG G6, LG is set to debut a unique 1:1 shooting mode for the camera. This is what it’ll look like once you get your hands on it.

8

more_vertSecure Folders for Galaxy S7 arrives
closeYou can now get the Secure Folders app for your Samsung Galaxy S7

Secure Folders was one of the best new features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but since it’s no longer available Samsung wants to allow others to get in on the fun.

9

more_vertGoogle Play Music update adds Recents to nav drawer
closeIt’s now easier to find your recently played in Google Play Music

A new update for Google Play Music adds a new way to access your recent history, a new animation, and a boosted music catalogue.

10

more_vertSprint's Galaxy S7 gets Nougat
closeSprint’s Galaxy S7 picks up Android 7.0 Nougat

Count Sprint as the latest major US carrier to roll Nougat out to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.