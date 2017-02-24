Feb 24th, 2017

The LINC Smart Walkie Talkie Moto Mod for the Moto Z is about halfway through its funding campaign and so far it’s raised $6,440 of the $12,000 asked to create this unique Moto Mod. It was also one of the final 12 Moto Mods picked by Motorola and IndieGoGo as mods that could eventually enter real production.

So what’s so great about LINC? It turns a regular Moto Z smartphone into a classic Walkie Talkie style device you had in your childhood. It has a range of up to five miles, which means you can stay in contact with people around you in a pretty broad local area. The included LINC app with the Moto Mod will allow access to SMS, GPS location sharing, channel selection, and radio-over-internet mode.

Out of all the Moto Mods revealed to be finalists in this IndieGoGo campaign, this one is probably my favorite. I don’t have a Moto Z, but this really makes me want one. What do you think? Which Moto Mod concept has been your favorite so far?
local_offer    Moto   moto mod   moto z   Moto Z Play  

stars Further Reading

Moto promises 12 Mods this year

Moto G5 Plus rear panel leaks

Edge adds LED strip to Moto Z

DEAL: unlocked Moto Z only $450

Solar-powered battery Moto Mod coming soon

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

2

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.

3

more_vertSony Xperia X2 leaks
closeWTF: Here’s our first look at the Sony Xperia X2… and it has almost no bezel! [UPDATE]

Sony’s Xperia X2 has leaked, and by god the bezels are small. No, like they’re actually small. Not even normal-sized. But tiny.

4

more_vertCamera comparison: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs iPhone 7 vs Honor 6X
closeCan the $230 ZTE Blade V8 Pro beat the iPhone 7 in an HDR camera shootout? [PICS]

We took the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and faced it off against its toughest competition yet — the iPhone 7 and Honor 6X — in an HDR camera shootout. The results may surprise you..

5

more_vert@evleaks posts Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs
closeSamsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked, confirms huge 6.2-inch display

If you were curious to see what kind of hardware the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be working with, @evleaks just leaked out most of the device’s specs.

6

more_vertOG DROID Turbo gets soak test
closeOriginal Motorola DROID Turbo receives surprise soak test; Nougat inbound?

It seems owners of the original Motorola DROID Turbo are receiving invites to a new soak test.

7

more_vertHow 1:1 shooting looks on the LG G6
closeThis is what the 1:1 camera shooting mode on the LG G6 will look like

With the LG G6, LG is set to debut a unique 1:1 shooting mode for the camera. This is what it’ll look like once you get your hands on it.

8

more_vertSecure Folders for Galaxy S7 arrives
closeYou can now get the Secure Folders app for your Samsung Galaxy S7

Secure Folders was one of the best new features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but since it’s no longer available Samsung wants to allow others to get in on the fun.

9

more_vertGoogle Play Music update adds Recents to nav drawer
closeIt’s now easier to find your recently played in Google Play Music

A new update for Google Play Music adds a new way to access your recent history, a new animation, and a boosted music catalogue.

10

more_vertSprint's Galaxy S7 gets Nougat
closeSprint’s Galaxy S7 picks up Android 7.0 Nougat

Count Sprint as the latest major US carrier to roll Nougat out to the Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge.