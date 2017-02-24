The LINC Smart Walkie Talkie Moto Mod for the Moto Z is about halfway through its funding campaign and so far it’s raised $6,440 of the $12,000 asked to create this unique Moto Mod. It was also one of the final 12 Moto Mods picked by Motorola and IndieGoGo as mods that could eventually enter real production.

So what’s so great about LINC? It turns a regular Moto Z smartphone into a classic Walkie Talkie style device you had in your childhood. It has a range of up to five miles, which means you can stay in contact with people around you in a pretty broad local area. The included LINC app with the Moto Mod will allow access to SMS, GPS location sharing, channel selection, and radio-over-internet mode.

Out of all the Moto Mods revealed to be finalists in this IndieGoGo campaign, this one is probably my favorite. I don’t have a Moto Z, but this really makes me want one. What do you think? Which Moto Mod concept has been your favorite so far?