This week we’re talking about the surprisingly awesome ZTE Blade V8 Pro. Other topics include more Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks and rumors, very promising LG G6 info, Pokemon GO Gen 2, and more! Thanks for watching/listening!
Top Stories
Quick Hits
- Verizon brings back unlimited data, AT&T follows
- Samsung Galaxy S8 has on-screen buttons, rumored for April 21, 6.2-inch display on S8+
- LG G6 is about same size as LG G5, rumored for March 10
- LG G6 has 1:1 shooting mode
- LG V30 will have Snapdragon 835 and 6GB RAM
- Samsung could bring back Note 7 as refurb
- Pokemon Go Gen 2 is here
Wins/Fails
- Joe: LG G6 isn’t too big / Gym battling in PoGo is still dumb
- Chris: Moto Z is my new favorite Android device / (no fail)
- Ashley: LG G6 is looking interesting / Fitbit gave me a rash
App Picks
- Joe: Daylight
- Chris: Screenshot Crop & Share
- Ashley: Search for Reddit
