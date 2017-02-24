Feb 24th, 2017

SUBSCRIBE: Google PlaySticher | iTunes | RSS | Download MP3

This week we’re talking about the surprisingly awesome ZTE Blade V8 Pro. Other topics include more Samsung Galaxy S8 leaks and rumors, very promising LG G6 info, Pokemon GO Gen 2, and more! Thanks for watching/listening!

Top Stories

Quick Hits

Wins/Fails

  • Joe: LG G6 isn’t too big / Gym battling in PoGo is still dumb
  • Chris: Moto Z is my new favorite Android device / (no fail)
  • Ashley: LG G6 is looking interesting / Fitbit gave me a rash

App Picks

Emails & Tweets: (podcast [at] phandroid [dot] com), @mobileroarcast

Follow Us
local_offer    LG G6  Mobile Roar Podcast  Samsung Galaxy S8  ZTE Blade V8 Pro  

stars Further Reading

Samsung Galaxy S8 might have faster wireless charging

LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8 launc dates?

Camera comparison: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs iPhone 7 vs Honor 6X

LG G6 is reported to feature a 3,300mAh battery

New press renders reveal the LG G6 from all sides

videocam Top Trending Videoslaunch

1 play_circle_outline

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [Feb 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

2 play_circle_outline

more_vertHow 1:1 shooting looks on the LG G6
closeThis is what the 1:1 camera shooting mode on the LG G6 will look like

With the LG G6, LG is set to debut a unique 1:1 shooting mode for the camera. This is what it’ll look like once you get your hands on it.

3 play_circle_outline

more_vertLG could use "Fly Like a G6" for marketing
closeLG could use “Like A G6” to market their next big phone

Anyone with a pulse in 2010 remembers hearing this song literally everywhere. Now, you might hear it when LG’s trying to sell you an LG G6.

4 play_circle_outline

more_vertTop Apps & Games [Feb 24]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 24, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.