The folks behind Lineage OS aren’t resting on their laurels when it comes to cleaning up after CyanogenMod. A new series of phones and tablets have been announced to have support for LineageOS 14.1. Those devices include:

HTC 10 (pme)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 (n1awifi)

Wileyfox Storm

Galaxy Tab S 8.4 Wi-Fi (klimtwifi)

Galaxy S II (i9100)

This is truly a mix of new and old here, as we have the HTC 10 that was released just last year, while the Samsung Galaxy S II was released all the way back in 2011. Just last week popular devices like the OnePlus 3T and the ZTE Axon 7 received support for the new custom fork.

