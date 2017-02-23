For those who prefer to charge their phones without plugging in, the Galaxy S8 is rumored to have faster wireless charging capabilities than Samsung’s previous phones. The new wireless charger will have a Qi base with model number EP-PG950 and the source says that it will charge at 15W as well as the standard 10W charge.

Samsung Galaxy S8 : faster wirless charging with new Qi base EP-PG950 – 15W (9V /1.67A – charge wireless), 10W (5V / 2A – standard charge) — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 23, 2017

This is great news for those us who prefer to charge our devices without plugging them in. Personally, I’m not a fan of wireless charging, but that’s because I live with cats and kids that have other ideas about me setting my phone precariously on a wireless pad that’s only a few inches across. Do you use wireless charging? Prefer it? Does a phone not supporting wireless charging influence your decision when you buy a phone?

Let us know in the comments.