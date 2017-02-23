Feb 23rd, 2017

Samsung’s latest processor, which is expected to be in one variant of the Samsung Galaxy S8, has entered mass production. The Exynos 8895 is an octa-core chip and the first to take advantage of 10-nanometer FinFET technology. What the heck does that mean? Basically, it means the chip can have “up to 27% higher performance” and consume 40% less power. It’s a good thing.

The new Exynos is also supposed to be great for graphics. It can reduce latency in 4K VR thanks to a new GPU. VR is obviously a big focus for Samsung, so this will make the experience even better. The processor supports up to 28MP cameras with a dual image signal processor as well.

As great as this all sounds, we won’t get the Exynos 8895 here in the U.S. The U.S. models will have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, which is also supposed to be very good. We can’t help but wonder if performance would be better if Samsung used Exynos processors in the U.S. What do you think?
