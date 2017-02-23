Qualcomm has announced their latest hardware development kit, but this one isn’t for prototyping phones. It’s the VRDK, or Virtual Reality Development Kit.

With Qualcomm positioning themselves as the premier chipset provider for standalone VR headsets, they’re offering a unit with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, integrated displays, motion and eye tracking, a trackpad, and more. The kits sport 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of UFS storage, as well as connectivity options such as WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB-C. The platform will even integrate with Leap Motion’s hand-tracking tech for developers who want to prototype against that hardware setup.

The kits sport 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of UFS storage, as well as connectivity options such as WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB-C. The platform will even integrate with Leap Motion’s hand-tracking tech for developers who want to prototype against that hardware setup.

What does this mean for your common consumer? It means OEMs will be able to use it as a reference design to plan and prototype standalone VR headsets much faster, which would, in turn, mean less R&D work and more time to create and deliver the perfect product. That, along with a new initiative to help make it possible for smaller OEMs to create standalone VR headsets at cheaper costs, hopefully means we’ll see more of these headsets begin to pop up in late 2017 and beyond.

[via Qualcomm]