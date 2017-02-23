It seems owners of the original Motorola DROID Turbo are receiving invites to a new soak test. Motorola wasn’t keen on sharing what the test is for and without the update actually rolling out yet there are no hints in our inbox.

Of course, our first hope is that Motorola somehow found the time to dig a 2014 phone out of its stale grave and refresh it with a taste of Android 7.0 Nougat.

But reality has us thinking this may just be another one of those periodic security patches, or maybe a network optimization update that Verizon prompted. One can dream though, right? We’ll share more when we can.

[via PhoneArena]