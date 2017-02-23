Feb 23rd, 2017

It seems owners of the original Motorola DROID Turbo are receiving invites to a new soak test. Motorola wasn’t keen on sharing what the test is for and without the update actually rolling out yet there are no hints in our inbox.

Of course, our first hope is that Motorola somehow found the time to dig a 2014 phone out of its stale grave and refresh it with a taste of Android 7.0 Nougat.

But reality has us thinking this may just be another one of those periodic security patches, or maybe a network optimization update that Verizon prompted. One can dream though, right? We’ll share more when we can.

[via PhoneArena]
local_offer    Motorola   Motorola DROID Turbo   OTA Updates   Verizon  

stars Further Reading

Moto promises 12 Mods this year

Yahoo and Verizon restructure acquisition deal

Sprint's Galaxy S7 gets Nougat

Sprint's HTC 10 gets Nougat

Verizon introduces new $40 prepaid plan with 2GB of data

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8 on-screen nav button
closeThis is the Samsung Galaxy S8’s on-screen nav button

The latest Samsung Galaxy S8 leak gives us our first look at what the phone’s on-screen navigation buttons will look like.

2

more_vertAnTuTu ranks the OnePlus 3T as the best performing Android device
closeAnTuTu shares which smartphones topped the benchmarking charts in January

AnTuTu has released its benchmarking results for January 2017, with the OnePlus 3T taking the top spot, but some newcomers are lurking in the distance.

3

more_vertHelp shape the design of the Pixel 2
closeGoogle wants your input for the design of the Pixel 2

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate the look of the Pixel and Pixel XL, Google wants to hear your feedback on the design of the phone so that it can make the Pixel 2 even better. The design feedback request has been posted on the Pixel User Community by Krishna Kumar, Product Lead …

4

more_vertThe LG V30 will become LG's flagship device
closeThe LG V30 will feature the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM

A new rumor suggests that the LG V30 will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 and 6GB of RAM as LG pivots to turning this device into its new flagship.

5

more_vertSamsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus 'Home' button
closePhoto reveals Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus on-screen ‘Home’ button

Following yesterday’s leak which gave us out first look at the on-screen “Back” button that will make its debut on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 phones, we now have another image which shows off the on-screen “Home” button for the two phones.

6

more_vert@evleaks posts Samsung Galaxy S8+ specs
closeSamsung Galaxy S8+ specs leaked, confirms huge 6.2-inch display

If you were curious to see what kind of hardware the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be working with, @evleaks just leaked out most of the device’s specs.

7

more_vertCamera comparison: ZTE Blade V8 Pro vs iPhone 7 vs Honor 6X
closeCan the $230 ZTE Blade V8 Pro beat the iPhone 7 in an HDR camera shootout? [PICS]

We took the ZTE Blade V8 Pro and faced it off against its toughest competition yet — the iPhone 7 and Honor 6X — in an HDR camera shootout. The results may surprise you..

8

more_vertTop 5 Apps & Games [Feb 17]
closeTop 5 Android Apps & Games of the Week (February 17, 2017)

Every week, hundreds of Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertSecure Folders for Galaxy S7 arrives
closeYou can now get the Secure Folders app for your Samsung Galaxy S7

Secure Folders was one of the best new features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, but since it’s no longer available Samsung wants to allow others to get in on the fun.

10

more_vertHow 1:1 shooting looks on the LG G6
closeThis is what the 1:1 camera shooting mode on the LG G6 will look like

With the LG G6, LG is set to debut a unique 1:1 shooting mode for the camera. This is what it’ll look like once you get your hands on it.