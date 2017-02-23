Huawei is expected to launch the Huawei Watch 2 at Mobile World Congress, and VentureBeat has delivered our first look at the thing ahead of the big show. This option goes for a more sporty look than the original Huawei Watch, though it’s not clear if Huawei will have a more fashionable alternative to bring us alongside it.

It’ll run Android Wear 2.0 from the start, comes with a fully circular display, and also has 2 side-mounted buttons which we imagine will be useful not only for UI navigation but also control of some sort of stopwatch and timer for those recording workout stats.

The Huawei Watch 2 also seems to have a nanoSIM card slot situated behind the snapping bay for the watch strap, something we were told to expect in previous rumors. This would confirm that cellular connectivity — LTE, most likely — will be included. More when Huawei unveils these things in the days to come.

As for other bits, there looks to be your standard heart rate sensor, 4-pin connector for charging, and what may or may not be a rotary dial. More when Huawei unveils these things in the days to come.