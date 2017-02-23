Huawei is the latest manufacturer to create a 360-degree camera to help folks create interesting new content for this VR age. Its being called Honor VR Camera, appropriately enough.

Honor doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel much in the way it shoots, but it is worth noting that the camera is small and petite enough to latch itself onto your phone, presumably using your USB-C port for the power it needs to capture footage at up to “3K” resolution.

Huawei’s software lets you take photos and video for later manipulation, or you can stream your exploits live. We should be learning more technical specs — and hopefully a price tag and release date of some sort — at Mobile World Congress.